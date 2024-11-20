DCTE observes 10th death anniversary of Late Telosai Mele

Meritorious girl students felicitated

TEZU, 19 Nov: Meritorious girl students of schools and colleges of Lohit district were felicitated and awarded with cash prize of Rs.10000 each during a Telosai Mele award ceremony organised at Denning College For Teacher Education (DCTE) here on Tuesday to mark the 10th death anniversary of Late Telosai Mele, the first lady teacher of the state and founder of Denning Society.

Those awarded include; Sakshi Priya -BA B.ED, Ajam Mossang – B.ED and Ajun Mossang – B.ED (all from DCTE, Tezu), Arili Kri – Class X (VKV Tezu), Chinjali Ama-Class XII Sc. (KVS, Tezu), Tingkle Pul – Class XII Hum. (GHSS, Tezu and Wephali Kri – Class XII Com. (JNV Namsai).

The programme was attended by Lohit deputy commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, Dr.Capt. Suchitra Kakoty, founder principal

of DCTE, Tezu, Padma Shree awardee Satyanarayan Mundayoor, DSP and public leaders.