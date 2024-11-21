Arunachal lose 3-4 to Meghalaya in Santosh Trophy

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh lost 3-4 to Meghalaya in their first match in the 78th National Football Championships for Santosh Trophy in Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday.

Meghalaya opened the scoring in the 8th minutes, which was equalized by Arunachal with a goal from Omang Dodum in the 15th minute. Tagru James scored in the 46th minute to give Arunachal 2-1 lead at the end of the first half.

Tarh Dolu further stretched the lead to 3-1 by scoring in the 61st minutes.

Unfortunately, Arunachal could not hold on to the lead and conceded three goals in 63rd, 65th and 83rd minutes.

Arunachal will face host Assam on 22 November in their second match.