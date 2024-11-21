NRC scientists call for scientific pig farming

ROING, 20 Nov: A group of scientists from Rani-based National Research Centre (NRC) on Pig, near Guwahati, explained about scientific pig farming method and interacted with the farmers on various problems faced by them, during a “Research-Extension-Farmers: Interface Meeting and Input distribution” programme held here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday. The group of NRC on Pig scientist includes senior scientists Dr. Jowar Doley and Dr. Priyojoy Kar and technical officer Dr. Anil Das.

A total of 180 farmers took part in the event, organized by the LDV KVK, in collaboration with NRC on Pig.

During the programme, the farmers were suggested to adopt the scientific pig farming for higher production.

Education minister’s advisor Mutchu Mithi, speaking on the occasion, encouraged the participants to gain

knowledge of farming from NRC on Pig scientists.

Progressive farmer Dature Miuli highlighted the scope of pig farming in the region. He also expressed his concern over higher cost of production due to higher feed cost and suggested to establish a feed mill in the region.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Deepanjali Deori highlighted the various activities of KVK and the feed formulation for various livestock. Subject Matter Specialist (animal science) Dr. Danima Ering also spoke. (DIPRO)