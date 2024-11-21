Child Rights Day celebrated at KV

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: The Papum Pare district administration and the district women and child development department jointly celebrated Child Rights Day under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 here on Wednesday.

Attending the program, ICR DC Talo Potom shared motivational insights, highlighting how diligence, discipline, and perseverance can lead to success. He advised the students to take advantage of the benefits provided by the central and state governments through various departments.

Yupia ICDS deputy director Jaya Taba said that the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme was launched centrally to save, educate and empower the girl child, making them strong enough to build a balanced society.

Highlighting the provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, she urged everyone not to tolerate any form of violence against women or girl children, even within their families and relatives. She further encouraged all to seek assistance from authorities by dialing the Child Helpline number 1098, which is available 24/7.

Chimpu PHC medical officer Dr. Kipa Jitu spoke on menstrual hygiene and nutrition education.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 principal Vinay Kumar also addressed the gathering.

Later, karatekas Amini Laa, who is also the BBBP brand ambassador for Papum Pare district, and Khinsan Wangsu conducted self-defense training for 60 students of KV No. 2.

The self-defense training will also be held on 21 November at the same venue.

The program was organized in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, the district medical office, Itanagar Capital Region and the Taekwondo Association of Arunachal. (DIPRO)