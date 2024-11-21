Awareness prog on legal adoption

AALO, 20 Nov: An awareness program on legal adoption was organized by the West Siang District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in observance of Adoption Awareness Month on Wednesday.

CDPO Yabi Riba Ete emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the legal adoption process and the significance of National Adoption Awareness Month.

DCPU legal and probation officer adv. Mijum Doke provided a detailed briefing on the adoption process, including adoption laws, principles, procedures and the penalties for illegal adoption.

Chief legal aid defense counsel adv. Marphy Ete, who is also a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), discussed critical provisions under the POCSO Act, 2012.

CWC chairperson Henkir Lollen urged participants to adhere to adoption laws and regulations when adopting a child.

The program was attended by various Self Help Groups under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission and members of the West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society. (DIPRO)