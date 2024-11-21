Namchoom urges functionality of defunct borewells

NAMSAI, 20 Nov: MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom urged the PHED&WS and WRD departments to achieve 100% functionality of defunct borewells in the district and assured his support.

He said this during a culmination programme of the Jal Utsav Campaign and World Toilet Day which was held in the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC C.R Khampa emphasized the motto of the campaign which is to create awareness about water conservation, rejuvenation, and sustainable usage among students, youth, SHGs, teachers, ASHAs, and AWWs.

He acknowledged the district’s saturation under the JJM scheme but highlighted challenges in operation and maintenance. During the campaign, mass awareness has been provided about the concept of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) which speaks about taking ownership of the drinking water facility and its operation, he said.

ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun in her address commended the works undertaken during the campaign and assured orientation and monitoring of GPC and VWSC chairperson activities on the ground concerning JJM.

The program featured detailed presentation of day-wise activities conducted by various departments under Jal Utsav Campaign which included cleaning of Jal Sampada at GP level, maintenance of drinking water supply, cleaning of Amrit Sarovars, tree plantation at GP level, exposure visit of students to drinking water facilities, organising literary competition on Jal Utsav themes for students, capacity-building sessions for 35 SHG community cadres on the use of FTKs, orientation of ASHAs on Jal Utsav and waterborne diseases and surveys were conducted on the functionality of the borewells in the district.

During the programme, all the participating line departments received mementos for their contributions while AUS College, CP Nanchoom Polytechnic College, and VUB College were presented with mementos for participating in the Jal Utsav Run. Winners of the literary competition were also awarded certificates and medals. (DIPRO)