CITH & KVK conduct prog for farmers

TAWANG, 21 Nov: Dirang-based ICAR-CITH regional station, in collaboration with Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), conducted a two-days training-cum-seed distribution programme for farmers in Khinmey, Khrimu and Gyangkhar villages in Tawang district on 20-21 November. The programme witnessed participation of 30 farmers at Khinmey, 100 farmers at Khrimu, and 110 farmers at Gyangkhar village.

Resource person, Dr. Supreetha BG held a session on vegetable seed kits, emphasizing their benefits and usage to enhance agricultural productivity.

Another resource person, Dr. Pradeepkumara N conducted a live demonstration on the effective planting techniques and management practices for the distributed seed kits.

The primary objective of the programme was to promote sustainable vegetable cultivation in the region, empowering farmers with the knowledge and resources to improve their productivity.