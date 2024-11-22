Himalayan University organizes literary festival

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Himalayan University’s department of English organized a 3-day literary festival with the theme “Rhythm and Rhyme: A Festival for Literature and Light,” which took place from 18 to 20 November at its Jullang campus. The festival saw literary competitions, including essay writing, poetry recitation, short story writing and a painting-sketching competition.

Poet Subi Taba led an insightful session on artistic writing skills. The discussion emphasized the importance of artistic writing in helping budding writers develop their craft. She held an interactive session with students and faculty members of Himalayan University, responding to questions from students interested in writing and offering guidance on how to nurture their writing skills.

Dr. Doyir Ete, associate professor in the department of English at Rajiv Gandhi University, and Paalin Kabak, renowned actor featured as a co-actor in the Bollywood movie Bhediya, also attended the event.

Dr. Doyir Ete remarked, “This is a well-organized literary festival. Today’s youth are drifting away from literature, and initiatives like this will certainly bring them back to understanding the importance of literature. It is not just a festival; it features manifold events, providing a platform for students in the state.”

Paalin Kabak, while lauding the initiative, said, “I had the best experience witnessing the drama performance and stage construction. The drama performance truly captured the essence of antiquity, which is essential in drama.”

The literary event featured a drama performance of Dr. Faustus by Christopher Marlowe and a ball dance, both performed by the students of the English department. Day three continued to captivate the audience, drawing over 300 attendees.

Dr. Doyir Ete, head of the department of English at Himalayan University, stated that the main objective of the literary festival was to encourage students to appreciate the importance of writing, communication, and acting skills-key attributes in today’s world. He emphasized that being well-versed in these skills will benefit students in their future endeavors.

The event was coordinated by Tana Nutul, Dr. Yemshree Tayeng, Sangeeta Magar, Kago Doilyang, Ganesh Kamsa and Jumge Pale.