SAGALEE, 21 Nov: A block-level orientation on PRI-CBO Convergence Project was conducted at the mini secretariat under the chairmanship of CO-cum-EAC of Sagalee Nido Tarin here on Thursday.

During the program, Nido Tarin requested the PRI members to support the ongoing project and to integrate Village Prosperity Resilience Plan (VPRP) into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) in Gram Sabha.

KSNRO mentor Minu Bhasi, provided a detailed introduction on PRI-CBO Convergence Project, along with insights into the Kudumbashree Kerala initiative which was followed by Apu Techi from BCLH Farm, who outlined the project’s implementation structure.

Sagalee BMM Tar Tarin stated that the PRI-CBO Convergence Project has already been implemented in 11 Gram Panchayats and shared few positive outcomes through pilot projects since 2021 with community engagement.

KSNRO state project coordinator Mohd. Safder stated that the primary objective of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) is to facilitate overall community development. “This requires a careful identification of community needs and comprehensive analysis conducted through the Village Prosperity Resilience Plan process,” he said and emphasized the importance of decentralized planning in collaboration with community-based organizations.

A discussion with representatives from concern line departments, HoDs, PRIs and CBOs was also held.