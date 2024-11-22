Wangsu visits ICAR-CIRB in Haryana to explore possibilities of buffalo rearing in Arunachal

HISAR, 21 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh agriculture and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Thursday visited the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (CIRB) here in Haryana, to gain firsthand knowledge about research, advanced practices and technologies undertaken at CIRB, which could be adapted to suit Arunachal Pradesh’s unique requirements.

During a discussion with the CIRB officials, including its directors, secretaries, Wangsu said, “Arunachal Pradesh has immense scope for propagating buffalo rearing. We have enough land, and I am here to identify valuable breeds and technologies that can be successfully introduced in our state.”

The minister praised CIRB’s scientists and researchers for their significant achievements in areas such as buffalo cloning, disease control, and technological innovation. He expressed interest in transferring these advancements from the lab to the field in Arunachal and sought CIRB’s guidance for effective implementation.

Wangsu assured that discussions on collaboration would continue in the coming days. He announced plans to initiate the process of drafting a proposal upon his return to his state.

The ministerial team also visited the rearing center, laboratories, and other integral units of ICAR-CIRB.