Committee on unsung heroes decides to extend research work

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to extend the research works to uncover and document more heroic contributions of the state’s unsung heroes and integrate the findings into the educational curricula. The decision was taken during a meeting here on Friday.

The committee urged the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for early publication of the research findings in book format to be further incorporated in the school syllabus.

The department of art & culture has also been urged to expedite the construction of the 13 war memorials across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who chaired the meeting, assured to increase funding for timely completion of these projects.

“The memorials will serve as lasting tributes to the sacrifices of these heroes and help preserve their legacy for future generations,” Mein said.

The meeting was attended by education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister Anupam Tangu, education commissioner Amzad Tak, education secretary Duly Kamduk, RGU vice chancellor (in-charge) prof. S.K Nayak, officials from the art & culture department and research team from RGU.

The DCM also chaired another meeting held to discuss the much-anticipated GI (Geographical Indication) Festival, a major initiative announced in the 2024-25 state budget.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to hold the festival in New Delhi during January-February next year to showcase Arunachal’s GI-registered indigenous products.

The festival will feature 20 GI-tagged products from the state, including five agricultural products, 11 textile and handicraft items, the manufactured products and one foodstuff.

A high-level committee has been formed to oversee the event under the chairmanship of the education & tourism minister Sona with GI Man of India and Padma Shree recipient Dr. Rajanikant and secretary to Chief Minister Sadhana Deori as advisors and director SHRD Egam Basar as the member secretary.

Both the initiatives reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to promote Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage while honouring its history and showcasing the state’s vibrant traditions to the rest of India. (DCM’s PR Cell)