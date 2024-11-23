AFTF to take up PAJSC issues

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), a political party formed in July this year, will take up all issues related to the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), on Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leakage fiasco, informed the party’s chairman and founder Tadak Nalo.

During a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on Friday, former PAJSC vice chairman and AFTF chairman-cum-founder Tadak Nalo stated that his party will now take up all pending grievances of the PAJSC. He said that after the dismissal of all cases against the nine individuals involved in the APPSC paper leak case on Thursday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Yupia, the AFTF will now be able to fight independently for the cause.

He added that due to a lack of political will, the AFTF had to be formed, and now it will raise all the issues and demands of the PAJSC. The AFTF has called on the government to address the Whistleblower Act, the Statue of Honesty in recognition of whistleblower Gyamar Padang, and the streamlining of the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates’ process. The party has also demanded the termination of Taket Jerang, former Deputy Controller of Examinations at APPSC.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club, Nalo reminded Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of a representation submitted earlier by the AFTF and urged him to resolve the issues outlined in it.

Nalo further stated, “If Rijiju fails to address these issues, then I will file a nomination for the Western Parliamentary Constituency in the 2029 general elections.”

The AFTF described itself as a platform for poor parents to voice concerns for their children, a platform for youth to make their voices heard, and a platform to address real issues.