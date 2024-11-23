DC calls for special awareness prog to prevent drug abuse

YINGKIONG, 22 Nov: Upper Siang DC Talo Jerang emphasized on developing a mechanism to discourage opium growers and conducting a special drive to raise awareness among the people, especially vulnerable groups, about the ill effects of consuming drugs to curb the problem of drug menace.

Chairing a meeting of the District Narco Coordination Centre here on Friday, the DC said that drug abuse is a very challenging issue and we need work as a team to fight the menace.

Jerang called for involving women self help groups to mobilize and check drug peddlers and users.

“Women can play a pivotal role in sensitizing the people about the harmful effects of drug abuse,” he said.

ICDS deputy director (i/c) Ine Pertin called for involving anganwadi workers, SHGs of ArSLM to sensitize the vulnerable groups and use of audio visual medium for effective communication.

DEO Komin Borang informed that the 72 schools in district have been declared drug free zone, while tax and excise superintendent B.Yirang informed that people have stopped cultivating opium in the district.

Earlier, the Upper Siang SP informed about the action taken by the district police to combat drug abuse and peddling in Upper Siang. He informed that opium cultivation has reduced drastically due to extensive awareness campaigns conducted by the district administration, police, NGOs and CBOs.

“The most challenging task now is to check synthetic drugs trafficking,” the SP added.

ABK’s Upper Siang unit president Katan Kombo and general secretary Ogam Patuk also spoke. (DIPRO)