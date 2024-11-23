Workshop on adventure tourism guidelines

ANINI, 22 Nov: A three-day workshop on ‘Indian Adventure Tourism Guidelines’ conducted by tourism department in Dibang Valley, in collaboration with the Adventure Tour Operator Association of India (ATOAI), concluded here on Friday.

The workshop was a customized training program designed by resource person of the workshop Shantanu Pandit from ‘Eko India,’ to sensitize local guides and tour operators on adventure tourism standards, focusing on safety guidelines, standard operating procedures (SOPs), risk management, outdoor leadership and sustainability in adventure tourism, while introducing the concept of ‘Leave no trace’.

Deputy commissioner Pagli Sora, while addressing the participants, stressed on gaining knowledge about the importance of adventure tourism SOPs and safety measures. (DIPRO)