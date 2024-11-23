East Siang DA conducts awareness prog on DAJGUA

PASIGHAT, 22 Nov: The East Siang district administration has organized an awareness programme on ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA)’ as part of the ongoing 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration from 15 to 26 November, at DC’s conference hall here on Friday. 31 villages in the district have been identified for implementation of schemes under DAJGUA.

Deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu spoke on the four pillar of the DAGJUA mission — universal education, health care, rural infrastructure for inclusive development and livelihood opportunities. Taggu asked the stakeholder departments for dedicated efforts to empower the needy tribal population and speed up socio-economic and inclusive development.

Earlier, DDICDS-cum-nodal officer, SJETA, Machi Gao gave a power-point presentation on DAJGUA, highlighting the objectives of the mission for all-round development of tribal communities.

She also highlighted the significance of the unveiling of DAJGUA by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda, also revered as ” Dharti Aaba,” for empowering tribal society.

The DAJGUA mission focuses on saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education and livelihood, digital inclusiveness through 25 interventions implemented by 17-line ministries of the GoI by convergence and outreach camps. (DIPRO)