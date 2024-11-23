Awareness prog on legal provisions for women

RAGA, 22 Nov: Discussions on a wide array of legal topics including women’s rights, domestic violence laws, child custody, inheritance and workplace harassment were held during a legal awareness programme jointly conducted by NGO, Friends for Life and Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) here in Kamle district on Friday.

The event attracted over 172 participants including administrative officers, HoDs, WWA, PRI leaders, Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, ASHAs, NGOs, SHGs and students.

Deputy commissioner i/c Mobia Tai, in his address highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping the society. He appreciated the APSCW and NGO Friends for Life for organizing the programme in the district and assured full support from district administration.

On the occasion, clinical psychologist Dr. Nabam Yeni spoke on topic ‘Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.’ She laid emphasis on sincere approach and recognition of mental health issues while, government higher secondary school, Raga principal Y. Anku Padi spoke on the topic of ‘Women empowerment in special context with vital role of education, and misuse of social media and disadvantage of social media.’

Radhilu Chai Techi delivered a speech on ‘Crime Against Women’ wherein she dwelt on forms of violence and trauma being experienced by women. “Patriarchal mindset and gender inequality being the root cause for such crimes,” she remarked.

APSCW member Ngurang Nama informed about APSCW and Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) while APSCW vice-chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad appealed to the women folk of Kamle district to come forward and strive for economic independence. She laid emphasis on the role of APSCW to secure skill development of women and gave examples of sponsorship provided to women of Tawang and Dirang. Lastly, she informed the house regarding Section 144 BNSS (previously Section 125 CRPC) for seeking maintenance by an abandoned wife and destitute women through the commission.

Raga CDPO Gyati Loder and Friends for Life chairperson Shakuntala Taying also spoke. (DIPRO)