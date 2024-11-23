Teamwork essential for successful implementation of schemes: Director

RAGA, 22 Nov: RD director Kanto Danggen said that strong teamwork and coordination among the blocks is essential for successful implementation of schemes under the RD department.

Danggen, who reviewed the implementation of various schemes, like MGNREGA, PMGSY etc in Kamle district during a meeting with the officers of the RD department here, urged the BDOs to make best use of the available resources and limited manpower.

Danggen said, “After joining the RD department three months ago, I attended a national level meeting, where various parameters of Arunachal Pradesh were marked with red colour depicting poor performance.”

“The officers must adapt to the emerging technologies to streamline developmental operations and ensure timely completion of assigned tasks and targets,” he said.

The director also highlighted the key areas of concern and also motivated the team that the targets can be achieved. “The status of incomplete works needs to be reviewed,” he said.

After exhaustive analysis, all the 129 blocks were issued individual letters identifying and suggesting their specific lacking areas.

The main purpose of his tour was to foster and promote teamwork and address various issues for smooth implementation of various schemes under the RD department.

Deputy commissioner J.T Obi assured to take necessary steps to address the issues for successful implementation of the schemes. (DIPRO)