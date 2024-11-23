DC reviews project implementation

TEZU, 22 Nov: Lohit deputy commissioner K.N Damo took stock of the progress of various ongoing and completed central and state-sponsored schemes and projects in the district during a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Friday.

The deputy commissioner emphasized on quality of work and timely completion of the projects. He urged all the departments to avoid unnecessary delays and called for cooperation and coordination among all the departments and the stakeholders.

During the meeting, the officials of various departments gave updates on both central and state-sponsored flagship projects. They gave presentation on physical and financial progress of the projects implemented by them as well as the challenges faced during implementation.

Sunpura ZPM Angelu Minin Chaitom and Tezu ZPM Balong Tindiya and HoDs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)