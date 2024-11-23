Make ATOAI convention a landmark success: Tawang DA

TAWANG, 22 Nov: In order to ensure successful conduct of the 16th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) from 3-8 December, a coordination meeting was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, EAC-cum-DPO Sangey W. Mosobi highlighted the immense opportunity presented by Tawang being chosen as the host for this prestigious event.

She urged all stakeholders to join hands in ensuring the smooth and successful organization of the convention, emphasizing that the event is not only a platform to promote adventure tourism but also an opportunity to showcase Tawang’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism.

The Tawang district administration called for wholehearted participation from the local community to make the event a landmark success and leave a lasting impression on all attendees.

District tourism officer Tsering Deki, in her address, provided a detailed overview of the convention’s importance. She shared a minute-to-minute program of the event and sought active support from all departments, including the district administration, army, medical teams, police, hoteliers, homestay operators and taxi services. She called upon everyone to work collectively to deliver a seamless experience for the delegates.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments and organizations, all of whom assured their commit-ment to the success of the convention.

The ATOAI annual convention is expected to attract delegates from across the country, providing a unique opportunity to promote Tawang as a premier adventure tourism destination. The convention will feature a series of activities and discussions aimed at fostering responsible tourism practices and enhancing adventure travel experiences.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for meticulous planning and coordination to ensure the safety and comfort of the visiting delegates, while showcasing the cultural and natural heritage of Tawang. (DIPRO)