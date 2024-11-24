Mein asks power dept to prepare SOP to prevent accidents and casualties

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asked the power department to come up with a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent accidents and casualties during maintenance of the power line.

Expressing deep concern over loss of lives during maintenance, Mein said that such incidents should not occur in the age of advanced technology.

Mein, who also is the minister in-charge of the power department, on Saturday reviewed the status and progress of the state’s Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS – AP) during a meeting at the secretariat office here.

The meeting focused on expediting the implementation of the transmission and distribution system, while addressing key challenges including disbursement and compensation issues for the transmission lines stretching from Tawang to Longding.

Mein urged the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the project by March 2025.

The DCM urged the local representatives to help resolve local issues for smooth implementation of the scheme. He also asked the PGCIL to take the local representatives in confidence and coordinate with the district administrations, while maintaining a friendly association with the locals.

With regards to the pending issues raised during the meeting, the chief secretary Manish Gupta has asked the DCs to resolve them at the earliest and the PowerGrid to work in close coordination with the DCs. He instructed the officials to complete the pending demands within a timeframe of 15 to 20 days and to charge all the commissioned lines at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by advisor to power minister Jikke Tako, deputy speaker Kardo Nikyor, MLAs, top state government officers, including the PCCF, the principal secretary, the planning secretary, the land management secretary, deputy commissioners, chief engineers of the power department, the director of project & CGM (Power Grid), ADCs and DLRSOs. (DCM’s Media Cell)