Members seek effective implementation of NEC schemes

TAWANG, 24 Nov: North Eastern Council (NEC) members Longki Phangcho and T.N Thongdok emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of NEC schemes in Tawang district.

During a meeting held at the DC’s conference hall on Sunday, the NEC members reviewed the progress of the NEC schemes with district heads of offices, representatives from the Tawang Green Farmers Producers Company (FPC), and other key stakeholders. They also encouraged leveraging the potential of local farmers and artisans to enhance the region’s socio-economic status.

The meeting highlighted initiatives under the NEC schemes, with particular focus on promoting the district’s rich traditions of handicrafts, handlooms and tourism. Discussions also centered on innovative strategies to harness the region’s

unique cultural and natural resources to stimulate economic growth and empower local communities.

Earlier, DC in-charge Sang Khandu commended NEC members Longki Phangcho, a retired IAS officer, and T. N. Thongdok, former Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, for their continued commitment to the region’s development.

Superintendent of police Dr. D. W Thongon also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)