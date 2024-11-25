DNGC celebrates 76th NCC Raising Day

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit celebrated the 76th NCC Raising Day on the college premises here on Sunday.

While unfurling the NCC flag, DNGC principal Dr. M. Q. Khan highlighted the vital role that the NCC plays in fostering discipline, leadership and patriotism among youth. Dr. Khan also spoke about the central government’s initiative to enhance the NCC’s capacity across educational institutions in the coming years.

Dr. Khan underlined the significance of communication skills in today’s globalized world and urged cadets to hone their English language skills to improve their personal and professional prospects. As part of this initiative, Dr. Khan distributed copies of his self-authored books on communicative English as free gifts to the cadets.

Meanwhile, continuing the spirit of service, a total of 60 NCC cadets participated in a blood donation camp organized by the 1APBN NCC unit at R.K. Mission Hospital to mark the NCC Raising Day.

Earlier, on Saturday, NCC volunteers conducted a social service campaign on the college campus, demonstrating the unit’s strong commitment to community service and a clean environment.