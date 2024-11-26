APCTA for strict adherence to RR in appointment of new director

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) has urged the state government to strictly adhere to the established recruitment rules (RR) in the appointment of the next director of higher and technical education (HTE).

The association specifically urged the government that the appointment be made in accordance with the recruitment rules outlined in the directorate’s notification (No ED/HE-513/201) dated September 22, 2014.

The APCTA emphasized the critical need for transparency and merit-based decision-making in the selection process.

It said that the new director should be selected from among the principals of government colleges within the state, strictly following the principles of merit and seniority as stated in the guidelines.

The association said that any deviation from these norms, such as the appointment of a less qualified or junior officer, could spark unnecessary

controversies and widespread dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

APCTA president Dr. Dani Kacha and its general secretary Dr. Tadam Ruti reaffirmed the association’s commitment to ensuring fairness and integrity in the higher education system. They urged the authorities to uphold transparency and strictly comply with the established recruitment rules during the appointment process.

The association said that it has submitted letters in this regards to the education minister, the chief secretary, the education commissioner, the education secretary and the director of higher and technical education.

Incumbent director Alik Jonkey is set to retire on 30 November, 2024, the association said.