DOIMUKH, 25 Nov: Seventy-six units of blood were collected during voluntary blood donation camp organized jointly by Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) and Government College, Doimukh on Monday.

The programme was coordinated by ALSF founder Ramesh Jeke and the college’s NSS programme officer Dr. Dakli Lombi.

Highlighting the importance of donating blood, Jeke commended the students for donating blood. He also called upon people to come forward and donate blood voluntarily.

Dr. Lombi also motivated the students to continue participating in such humanitarian activity in the future too.