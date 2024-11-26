HU organizes career counseling prog

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: A career counseling program was organized by the Himalayan University (HU) in collaboration with Bright Minds Coaching Centre (BMCC) IAS here on Monday.

About 120 students from different departments of HU such as management, agriculture, nursing, English, history and education, attended the programme, during which BMCC IAS, Itanagar director Bengia Mekia emphasized on the strategies for preparation of govt. jobs for career counseling.

BMCC faculty Mansiz Sharma focused on guidelines for the preparation of competitive examinations. He advised students to choose the right time and right subject for preparation of civil services. He said that students need to make their target, devote the maximum time for study to clear the basic concept of their subject in regular mode so that they can achieve their goal at the right age.

Another faculty Chida Nanda Sutra emphasized on general science, ethics, integrity and developing leadership quality.

The program was led by HU Dy Dean academic affairs Dr. Raja Husain and head admin. Reyom Ete.

HU registrar Vijay Tripathi, BMCC faculty Ashish Kumar Gautam and HoD/faculties from various departments of HU were present.