Longding KVK conducts training on natural farming

LONGDING, 25 Nov: A team of Longding KVK led by its in-charge head and senior scientist A. Kirankumar Singh has organized a training on “natural farming – its sustainability for soil fertility management” at Ottongkhua village in presence of thirty farmers on Monday.

During the programme, Singh elaborated the practices and methods to be followed by farmers in natural farming in order to get maximum production.

Highlighting the time and proper method of potato cultivation, Singh said without nutrient management, earthing up and irrigation, the potato production will not be satisfactory.

SMS (agri extention) Dr. B. Srishailam discussed about the central government’s schemes for the welfare of the farmers, while SMS (vegetable science) Vikas spoke on the proper method of vegetable farming for getting higher production and income.

During interaction session with the farmers, the KVK scientists explained about agronomic practices in natural farming, nutrient, weed, pest and disease management, marketing of natural products and central government’s schemes for benefit of farmers.