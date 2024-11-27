Ering extends financial assistance to UPSC aspirant

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 26 Nov: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Tuesday provided monetary assistance of Rs. 2 lakh to Dr. Zing Mesar of Mirem in East Siang district, who had appeared in the UPSC main examination in September this year.

The MLA accompanied by Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo and Mirem block ZPM Yaken Jerang handed over the cash to Mesar in the ADC’s office chamber here on Tuesday.

MLA Ering had made a commitment to provide financial help to Mesar, who is an MBBS graduate, to prepare for the UPSC main examination and viva-voce. He had earlier given him Rs. 1 lakh for coaching and another Rs. 1 lakh after he qualified the UPSC preliminary examination.

Every year, Ering extends support to five graduates from his constituency to appear in the UPSC examination. He has also been sponsoring scholarship programmes for aspirants of various national level competitive examinations.

Mesar is an MBBS graduate and appeared in the UPSC main examination last time.