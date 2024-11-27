Police arrest four bag snatchers

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Nov: Naharlagun police arrested four members of a gang involved in snatching a woman’s bag.

The accused were identified as Bomge Lombi, Guchi Taking, Simson Taggu and Ganbahadur Rai, all aged between 22 and 28 years, SP Mihin Gambo said.

A team of police led by Naharlagun police station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev acted swiftly after receiving a verbal complaint on 20 November that three unknown miscreants were forcibly searching a woman’s bag for cash and valuables. The team arrested Lombi on the spot, the SP said.

The police after registering the case launched a meticulous technical investigation and succeeded to apprehend the other three accused.

The accused were booked under section 304(2)/60/3(5) of the BNS, Gambo said.