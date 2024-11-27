Two apprehended, wildlife carcasses seized

YACHULI, 26 Nov: Two persons were apprehended with carcasses of birds and wildlife by a team of forest officials, Yachuli forest range.

The range forest officer sent the team to the spot after receiving telephonic information from the HGB of Ambam village in Pistana circle regarding illegal hunting of wildlife and birds by two unknown persons.

The team also seized air riffle, air pump, torchlight, casting net and a scooter from them.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant section of the Wildlife Act 1972.

All the seized carcasses were burned in the presence of executive magistrate Sylvia Koyu, Yachuli PS OC Token Dubi, RFO Likha Obi and other forest officials of Yachuli forest range by completing all legal formalities.