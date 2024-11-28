Strictly adhere to recruitment rules in appointment of new DHTE director: APTTA

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Expressing concern over the ‘recent developments regarding appointment of new director of DHTE,’ the Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA) executive body on Wednesday unanimously passed two-point resolutions, urging education minister P.D Sona to strictly adhere to the existing recruitment rules while appointing the new director of DHTE after the retirement of incumbent director, Alik Jongkey.

“This will not only give fairness and transparency in appointment but also help in streamlining already messed up directorate,” the APTTA said. The Association informed that incumbent director Jongkey is retiring on 30 November.

The APTTA executive body, in its extraordinary meeting held at the RGGP College here, further reiterated that state government under the visionary Chief Minister Pema Khandu pay special attention to technical education under DHTE.

“The technical education is instrumental in development of workforce, creation of job, growth of infrastructure, sustenance of environment and creation of innovation hubs,” the Association said in another resolution, passed during the meeting.