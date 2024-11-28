Wangsu visits ICFRE to explore innovative agro-forestry practices

JABALPUR, 27 Nov: Agriculture minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, visited the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) at the Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to explore innovative agro-forestry practices and strengthen ties for environmental conservation.

Highlighting the shared heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Wangsu said that both the states are home to rich tribal communities and biodiversity. These similarities have brought us here today to learn how efforts in Madhya Pradesh are encouraging tribal participation in forest conservation and ecosystem balance, he said.

Wangsu emphasized the urgency of addressing global warming.

“Global warming has arrived at our doorstep; it is no longer a distant phenomenon. Collaborative efforts are essential to mitigate its impact, and we are here to understand and replicate the successful initiatives undertaken by TFRI in our state,” the minister said.

Director incharge of TFRI Neelu Singh gave a detailed presentation on the institute’s ongoing projects, funding agencies and collaborative efforts with industries.

She also showcased the institute’s state-of-the-art laboratories, germplasm conservation programs, and sophisticated research instruments. Highlighting their conservation and genetic improvement programs, she explained how biotechnology and propagation techniques are being used to improve forest species.

The presentation also touched upon the institute’s work with medicinal plants, bamboo production training for local farmers, and efforts to engage Madhya Pradesh’s tribal community, which is home to a good percent of the tribal population of the country.

The director underlined their commitment to combating global warming and their dissemination of new research discoveries through seminars and training programs.

Wangsu and his team also toured the institute’s laboratories and key research centers, gaining insight into critical projects. They also visited the betel vine cultivation farm in Burahgarh to observe sustainable agricultural practices in action.