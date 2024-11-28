WHO representative tours Arunachal to strengthen TB services

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: The World Health Organization (WHO) team led by Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, recently undertook a four-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh to explore strategies for enhancing health services in remote regions.

Dr. Ofrin met Marge Sora, mission director of the National Health Mission, to discuss potential WHO support for improving healthcare delivery in the state.

The team traveled to Yachuli and Ziro. At the Primary Health Centre in Yachuli, which serves 21 villages in the Lower Subansiri district, Dr. Ofrin interacted with the health workforce, led by medical officer Dr. Tana Tath. In Ziro, medical superintendent Dr. Koj Jarbo of Gyati Takka District Hospital briefed the team on efforts to enhance service quality through the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

In Itanagar, Dr. Ofrin engaged with ASHAs and health workers at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Itafort, to discuss tuberculosis care’s challenges and achievements. The team also visited TRIHMS hospital and participated in an interactive meeting facilitated by the Dean and CMS.

The visit was coordinated by Dr. Nidhi Sumnyan, WHO NTEP consultant for Arunachal Pradesh, with support from Dr. Thongchi and Dr. Nibo, district TB officers for Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri respectively.