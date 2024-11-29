MLA to fund admission fees of first 300 students at Yachuli college

YACHULI, 28 Nov: Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung on Thursday announced that he would fully fund the admission fees for the first 300 students in the upcoming academic session (from 2025) of the government college here in Keyi Panyor district.

Tatung made the announcement during his visit to the college, where he inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Development Council (EDC), operated by Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), under the union skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

Tatung further revealed that he would also sponsor 50% of the mess fees for students for the remaining session of 2024 and extend the same benefit to all residents for the 2025 academic session.

He further announced plans to fund the construction of a recreational room for teachers, along with essential hostel amenities such as dining tables, benches, double burner stoves, and a waste disposal incinerator.

He said that Yachuli college would also be the first to establish a wildlife society, an art and drama society and an informal discussion platform featuring district leaders.

Tatung additionally proposed the creation of “nutri gardens” in all schools across the district, aiming to provide nourishment and entrepreneurial learning opportunities to the students.

College Principal Rejir Karlo expressed gratitude to the MLA for his support and assured that the college would work towards implementing the announced initiatives while focusing on increasing student enrollment.

The event concluded with an interactive session with selected candidates under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), where the MLA encouraged them to contribute to the district’s economic and developmental growth.

Earlier, on 19 November, during the valedictory ceremony of the college’s 17th annual day celebration, he had visited the college campus and enquired about the fee structures of students, including the admission and mess fees, and accordingly made the announcement after a week.