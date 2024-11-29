Lezen Gyadi new ANSU prez, Aram Camder gen secy

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Lezen Gyadi of East Kameng and Mai Aram Camder of Keyi Panyor district have been elected as the new president and general secretary of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), respectively, for the 2024-2027 session.

Gyadi, of Likwa Gyadi village in Gyawepurang circle of East Kameng district, won with a narrow margin against Ashok Doka, who came second place among the four presidential candidates. Doka lost the election by 91 votes.

Gyadi, has a BA (honours) LLB degree.

Camder, of Mai village in Keyi Panyor district, won the general secretary’s post with 2,324 votes, while his opponent Nilly Likha Tado received 1,964 votes.

Mai has done his BTech in agricultural engineering from the NERIST. He is currently pursuing MBA at Himalayan University.

After a weeklong electioneering process surrounded by controversies and poll-related violence, the results were declared on Thursday morning.