VP Dhankhar to address APLA

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will address the special session of Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly on 30 November.

Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Thursday chaired the second sitting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the 8th legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh to plan the agenda for the upcoming session.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang D Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and BAC members Nikh Kamin, Thangwang Wangham, and Oken Tayeng.