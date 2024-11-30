PAPs meet focuses on legal adoption, rehabilitation of older children

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The women & child development (WCD) department, in collaboration with New Delhi-based Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), organised an ‘Adoptive families and prospective adoptive parents (PAP) meet’ as a part of the celebration of the National Adoption Awareness Month here on Friday.

“The programme was organised in conjunction with the orientation and training on adoption regulations to create awareness on legal adoption, with special emphasis on rehabilitation of older children with the theme ‘Foster care and foster care leading to adoption’,” it informed in a release.

WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng in her address emphasisedon providing home to homeless children. She also highlighted the importance of foster child adoption.

WCD minister’s adviser Tsering Lhamu stressed on creating mass awareness on “legal adoption, foster care and foster adoption” in every nook and corner of the state. She also highlighted the rising crime rate against children and forcible involvement of children in begging.

ICDS Deputy Director C Tangjang in her keynote address presented a brief on the activities undertaken by WCD department during the month-long celebration of the National Adoption Awareness Month at both state and district levels.

During the technical session, CARA content manager Abhishek Kumar delivered a presentation on Adoption Regulations, 2022, with special focus on the procedure of legal adoption. He informed that “this year the main focus is foster care and foster adoption, concentrating more on foster adoption of older and difficult-to-place children.”

He stressed on providing counselling to PAPs and strict adherence to the rules and regulations related to adoption.

Kumar also delivered a presentation on the CARING portal and the ways and procedures for registration of PAPs and legally free for adoption (LFA) children.

RGU’s Sociology HoD Dr Bikash Bage spoke on the tribal customs and practices with regard to adoption in Arunachal Pradesh, while Kamin Danggen from the APSLSA shared insights into the scope of legal adoption in the context of the JJ Act, 2015.

An interactive session was also held with specialised adoption agencies and PAPs on various issued related to adoption.

APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anyam, Nani Maria Society chairperson Desai Linggi, and prospective adoptive parents, among others, attended the programme.