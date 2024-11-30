Over 9,000 students to receive degrees at RGU convocation

RONO HILLS, 29 Nov: More than 9,000 students, including PhD scholars, will be awarded degrees during the 22nd convocation day of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the convocation.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that 123 PhD scholars will be awarded their degrees.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed that three rounds of security checking have been completed in the campus as on Friday.

The 22nd convocation will take place at the convention hall of RGU.

“The university has also made the provision for live broadcast of the convocation ceremony on the university’s social media page and Arun Prabha, so that those who cannot make it to the event may join the live broadcast,”informed Dr Rikam.