Angi Nomasay Yobin becomes 1st Yobin to receive PhD degree

RONO HILLS, 30 Nov: Angi Nomasay Yobin became the first person from the Yobin community to have received a PhD degree on Saturday during the 22nd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU). Yobins comprise a population of about 6,000.

She received a PhD degree on the topic ‘Status onmaternal and child health among the Lisu of Arunachal Pradesh’ from the department of anthropology.

Born to Akhi Khiyoji Yobin and Chefune Yobin, both farmers from Gandhigram village in Vijoynagar circle of Changlang district, she expressed her happiness over receiving the degree.

“This is the moment I was dreaming of. I am thankful to my parents and husband, through whose support I have reached this stage. After receiving the PhD degree, I am feeling emotional, excited and yes, proud about myself,” she told this reporter.

She encouraged her community’s youths to work hard to achieve their goals.

123 PhD degrees were conferred on Saturday by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof SK Nayak. Sixty-six females and 57 males received PhD degrees.

Forty students from the postgraduate course received gold medals (28 females and 12 males) and 34 students from the undergraduate course received gold medals (25 females and nine males).

A total of 8,082 degrees in UG, including for students of the Institute of Distance education (IDE) and 1,051 in PG, including the students of the IDE, were conferred.

Governor KT Parnaik, RGU Chancellor Dr J Suresh Babu, and other dignitaries were also present at the convocation ceremony.