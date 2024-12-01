Arunachal reflects India’s democratic strength: Guv

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh reflects India’s democratic strength, thriving despite geographical remoteness, cultural diversity, and unique challenges.

“While progress has been made, challenges like connectivity, education, healthcare, and civic participation persist,” the governor said while addressing the special session of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Saturday, in the presence of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The governor said that efforts are focused on inclusive development to achieve the vision of a “Viksit Arunachal” and a “Viksit Bharat,” aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspirations.

Expressing gratitude for the participation of the vice president in the special session, the governor said that Dhankhar embodied “the highest ideals of our democracy, ensuring the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha while representing a beacon of impartiality and fairness in our parliamentary system.”

He said that the leadership of the VP “reinforces the principles of justice, equity, and decorum that form the bedrock of our democracy.”

Highlighting the historical background of the state and the state legislative assembly, the governor said that the APLA is the first paperless one in the Northeast and it is IT-enabled.

“The assembly library houses over 13,227 books, accessible to members, officials, and students. The assembly museum preserves the state’s legislative history with 3D sculptures, paintings, and archives of past leaders. The ‘Know Your Assembly’ initiative invites students statewide to learn about its functions, fostering awareness of democratic processes and governance,” the governor added. (Raj Bhavan)