Mili raises indigenous people’s land rights issue at UN forum

GENEVA, 30 Nov: Human rights and conservation activist, advocate Ebo Mili raised the critical issue of land rights for the indigenous people, particularly in the context of large-scale land acquisitions, at a United Nations forum.

Addressing the 13th annual United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights (UNBHR) here in Switzerland, Mili “highlighted the ongoing struggle of the indigenous communities to protect their ancestral lands amid increasing pressure from state governments and local representatives (MLAs), who have often become advocates for dam developers,” the North East Human Rights informed in a release.

He emphasised the violation of free, prior, and informed consent principle, citing the longstanding resistance against the Dibang multipurpose dam project.

“Despite decades of opposition, the project proceeded, resulting in the loss of land, forests, and rivers for compensation that amounted to approximately 40% of the actual value,” Mili said. He pointed out the failure of local leaders and the administration to adequately support the families affected by the project.

He also shed light on the continuous pressure from the state government for the Siang upper multipurpose project. Mili criticised the use of strategic defence narratives, concerns over Chinese dams and nationalistic rhetoric to justify the project.

“Those opposing the dam have faced targetting and accusations of being influenced by foreign entities in the media. The anti-dam movement in Tawang and Dibang have also faced shooting cases and militarisation from the government of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mili said, and appealed to the United Nations to address the issue urgently.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum has been spearheading the anti-dam movement in Siang since the 1980s. It has been engaging in constant dialogue, court cases and representations in the matter with the government of India and the government of Arunachal Pradesh. Their grievances have not been addressed till date, which has led to the prolonged and continuous peaceful protests in Siang and Upper Siang, the release said.

Mili was one of the main speakers at the event, which was held from 25 to 27 November.