Arunachal’s filmmakers attend 55th IFFI

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Filmmakers and film students from Arunachal Pradesh attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The prestigious event was hosted by the union information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry, and was sponsored by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The nine-day exposure and learning tour provided a unique opportunity to the participants to immerse themselves in the world of cinema, engaging in insightful masterclasses and workshops. These sessions, led by industry experts, offered valuable knowledge and inspiration to the attendees, especially students and emerging filmmakers, according to a release.

The festival also showcased some of the finest examples of world and Indian cinema, making it a significant event for anyone passionate about filmmaking.

One of the highlights for Arunachal’s filmmakers was the opportunity to attend the Film Bazaar at the IFFI. The bazaar acted as a vital platform for connecting with other creators, exchanging ideas, and exploring new opportunities within the global film industry.

A particularly proud moment for the Arunachal delegation was the screening of the Galo-language feature film Karken in the ‘Indian Panorama’ section of the festival, the release stated.

Produced by the NFDC, Karken is directed by Nending Loder, with cinematography by Nyago Ete, editing by Lodam Gongo, and music composed by Kekho Thiamkho.

Karken is film about a medical officer, who was once passionate about acting but was forced to abandon his dreams, and how he resurfaces to give an audition.

“This decision could jeopardise his job that supports his family’s debt, risk his engagement, and endanger the life of a pregnant woman in labour,” the synopsis of the film read.

The film’s inclusion in such a prestigious segment was a testament to the growing influence and recognition of Northeast Indian cinema, the release said.

The filmmakers and students who participated expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the union I&B ministry, the NFDC, and the Arunachal Pradesh information & public relations department for providing them with the opportunity to attend therenowned event.

Many described the experience as life-changing, enhancing their filmmaking skills and broadening their perspectives. The exposure to global cinema, along with the knowledge gained, is expected to contribute greatly to their future projects and professional development.