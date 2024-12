ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day, and expressed hope that the day would inspire all to preserve and promote the indigenous faiths and beliefs that have been cherished and passed down through generations.

“On this special day, I join my indigenous faith followers in offering prayers to the almighty, seeking his blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness for everyone,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)