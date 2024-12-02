Rising crimes against women a matter of concern

Yet another incident of crime against woman has taken place in the state. This time a mother of three minor children was murdered by her husband in Kimin in Papum Pare district. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Tayum Susen. The incident took place on 24 November, but it came to the public limelight only after the media reported it. The growing cases of crimes against women in the state show that there is no fear of law. The men act as if they have impunity and will not be punished.

In the last decade, crimes against women have risen consistently in the state. This is a matter of serious concern. Despite the tall claims of the state government of bringing down the crimes against women, the situation has not changed much on the ground. Also, what worries is that the majority of incidents of crimes against women are not reported in the media. Even in the case of the Kimin incident, it was reported so late that, even though Kimin is located very near the state capital Itanagar. Such crimes should not be hidden and should be widely reported, so that criminals are punished and also the government is aware of the growing crimes against women.