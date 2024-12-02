World AIDS Day observed

YINGKIONG, 1 Dec: The World AIDS Day, themed ‘Take the rights path’, was observed in Arunachal Pradesh with various programmes to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.

In Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, a rally was organised, in which students and teachers from various schools and followers of indigenous faith participated, holding HIV/AIDS awareness placards and banners.

Later, in a meeting organised under the aegis of the Indigenous Faith Day Celebration, 2024, Upper Siang District AIDS Control Officer Dr Ahik Miyu educated the people about the routes of HIV transmission, its preventive measures, and the services available.

Expressing concern over the alarmingly rising HIV seropositive cases in the state, where sharing of infected

needle and syringe among intravenous drug users emerged as the highest contributor to the disease, he exhorted the youths to desist from substance abuse, particularly intravenous drug abuse, to prevent the transmission of HIV.

Dr Miyu encouraged everyone to get tested for HIV.

The Red Ribbon Club-JNC (RRC-JNC) Pasighat observed the day in collaboration with the NSS unit of the college and the Arunachal Pradesh State Aids Control Society.

RRC-JNC coordinator Dr Kento Kadu spoke on the importance of observing World AIDS Day every year.

Drawing and painting competitions were also organised.

At Sudhaar Ghar in Charju in Tirap district, the World AIDS Day was observed alongside the Indigenous Faith Day, reflecting a dual focus on health awareness and cultural preservation.

Dr Chelu Pumao, the resource person of the event, conducted an awareness session on HIV/AIDS transmission, prevention and misconceptions about the disease.

The staff of Care Me Home Sudhaar Ghar, recovery brothers, and inmates attended the programme.