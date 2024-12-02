Itanagar,  Leparada police arrest absconding fraudster

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: One Anar Uddin, of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district of Assam, was arrested by the Basar (Leparada) police on Saturday at 8 am from Dokum Colony here, with the assistance of an Itanagar police team.

The accused, a fraudster, had been on the run since 2021, evading the police on multiple occasions. Intelligence had pinned down the accused’s location in Itanagar, informed the police.

“Accordingly, SI Samuel Ngupok, SI Padam Padi and Constable Pranjal Medhi were tasked with helping in apprehending the accused, as directed by the Itanagar SP, under the supervision of the Itanagar SDPO,” stated a release from the police.

On Friday, at about 9:30 pm, a police team from the Basar police, led by SI Moli Kamdak, had arrived at the Itanagar police in connection with Basar police station case (u/s 417/420 IPC) and requested for local police assistance in arresting Uddin.