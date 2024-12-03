30 entrepreneurs attend EDP at GCY

YACHULI, 2 Dec: Thirty entrepreneurs from different parts of the state participated in an NEC-sponsored entrepreneurship development programme (EDP), which ended at the government college,Yachuli (GCY) in Keyi-Panyor district on Monday.

The EDP was organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the college, under the project ‘Establish, eevelop and management entrepreneurship development centres and incubation centres in the educational institutions of northeastern region, and implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

The five-day EDP was designed to develop professionals in the area of entrepreneurship.

“Ten selected participants out the total 30 will be given incubation support of Rs 5 lakhs as grant aid to start their businesses by the NEC,” EDC district coordinator for Lower Subansiri and Keyi-Panyor Dr Teli Momu said in a release.

Cooperation Deputy Registrar Dr Gyati Kobing attended the valedictory function as resource person.

On 28 November, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung had inaugurated the EDP. He expressed hope that the EDC would benefit the unemployed youths of the district and the state as a whole. The MLA also assured that he would extend all possible help and support for “the infrastructural development of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the college in particular and Keyi-Panyor district as a whole.”

North Eastern Council Assistant Secretary Bami Tarang attended the second day of the EDP as keynote speaker.