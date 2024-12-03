Marathon organised in Boleng

[Mingkeng Osik]

BOLENG, 2 Dec: A marathon was organised here in Siang district on Sunday to promote health and community wellbeing and to spread awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse.

An initiative of Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, the marathon, themed ‘Drugs is suicide, paid in installments’, witnessed the participation of more than 150 individuals aged 15 years and above.

In the women’s category, Jyoti Mane from Shi-Yomi district stood first, while Albina Doley from Oyan stood second, and Ajok Libang from Mariyang won the third prize. They received a cash prize of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

In the men’s category Harang Cheri from Seppa stood first, while Somo Binggep from Delbing village stood second, and Taja Tatin from Sine village came third. They won a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Earlier, a series of pre-marathon activities were held at the government higher secondary school here, including essay writing and extempore speech competitions on the anti-drug campaign.

In the extempore speech senior category competition, Binam Pabin won the first prize, Malaki Darang stood second, and Gebina Tatin won the third prize.

In the extempore speech junior category competition, Jenny Pabin, Tempu Taki and Oyem Tasung won the first, second and third prize, respectively.

In the essay writing senior category competition Gebinam Tatin won the first prize, followed by Aido Tatin in the second position, and Yayang Paboh taking the third prize.

In the essay writing junior category competition, Jenny Pabin won the first prize, while Yang Mibang and Tempu Taki won the second and the third prize, respectively.

Addressing the participants of the marathon, Tasingencouraged the youths “life a healthy lifestyle with collective participation in such benevolent activities,:and urged the organisers to conduct more of such events for the betterment of the society in general.

Resource person Gumin Mize apprised the participants of the ill-effects of drug abuse and stressed the need for collective efforts to curb the drug menace.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon, Dr Oson Borang, government officials, public leaders and GBs attended the event.