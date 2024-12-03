CoSAAP apprises CS of grievances

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Members of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) called on Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta at his office recently and apprised him of the grievances of the state government employees pending to be addressed.

The CoSAAP’s demands are “scrapping of the national pension system and restoration of the old pension system for state government employees; timely conduct of departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings, thereby reverting of officers/officials appointed on out-of-turn promotion/function/officiating and the mechanism for smooth conduct of DPC meetings; immediate intervention of the chief secretary in recruitment of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services through lateral entry and pursual to expedite the recruitment process as the earliest; immediate settlement of pay anomalies pending with the high-level standing committee,” it stated in a release.

The CoSAAP said that the chief secretary assured to take up the grievances of the state government employees with the state government.