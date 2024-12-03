Guv extends greetings to divyangjan

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the divyangjan of the state on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and expressed hope that the day would inspire greater awareness and action to uphold their dignity, rights, safety, security, and access to equal opportunities for growth in society.

"In our journey toward inclusivity, fostering humane attitudes is essential. These attitudes strengthen the social fabric and open economic opportunities, empowering the divyangjan to thrive in all spheres of life. This inclusive spirit must begin within families and extend to the broader society. I urge every individual and community to contribute towards the proper rehabilitation of differently-abled people, encouraging them to shine and excel," the governor said.