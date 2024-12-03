Dr Modi is new DHTE, asks officials to be punctual

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Newly appointed Director of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE) Dr Milorai Modi held a coordination meeting with the staff of the directorate here on Monday, and directed each and every staff to be punctual and dutiful.

He said that the state government is giving high priority to develop the education sector, particularly higher and technical education.

“The directorate of higher and technical education has to play a vital role in creating skilled human resource for different sectors,” Dr Modi said.

He advised everyone to work as a team to develop and achieve the goal of imparting quality higher education to everyone.

“Every individual has the right to get quality higher education. Hence, we have a great responsibility to create and ensure capable platforms for every youth, from where they can get quality education and skills within the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) exuded confidence that Dr Modi’s tenure would mark a transformative era in addressing key issues faced by the education sector.

Highlighting several longstanding demands, including establishment of professorship positions in colleges to enhance academic leadership, formulation of comprehensive recruitment rules for officers within the directorate of higher and technical education to ensure transparency and efficiency, and enhancement of the retirement age for college teachers from 60 to 62 years, APCTA president Dr Dani Kacha said: “We are confident that under Dr Modi’s leadership, these critical matters will be prioritised, and collaborative efforts will elevate the standards of education in our state.”

APCTA general secretary Dr Tadam Ruti added: “This is a new chapter for higher education in Arunachal Pradesh. We look forward to working closely with the the directorate to address challenges and implement progressive reforms.”